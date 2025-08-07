Lukashenko Responds to Questions About Potential Meeting with Trump

In an interview with Time magazine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addressed the possibility of meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

When asked whether such a meeting might occur as a result of recent dialogues with U.S. representatives visiting Minsk, Lukashenko stated that, at present, such a meeting is not on the agenda. However, he acknowledged that it could be quite significant for Trump.

“He would find it extremely useful—if he is sincere in his statements about domestic and foreign policy,” Lukashenko said. “Because, unlike all the people around him who run after him, I would open his eyes to many things. Including U.S.-Russia relations, especially regarding the conflict in Ukraine. And, naturally, Belarus’s position.”

He added that he generally has a good attitude toward Donald Trump and publicly supported him during the period when Joe Biden was in office and a campaign against Trump was underway.

However, he also expressed critical views of the current American leader’s actions and statements. Lukashenko remarked that many of Biden’s statements are inconsistent or unfounded, which diminishes their credibility and causes them to be perceived as unserious.