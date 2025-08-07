In an interview with Time magazine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko declared his willingness to organize a trilateral summit involving Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Zelensky.

Belarusian leader is convinced that such negotiations cannot be approached impulsively; they require careful planning and preparation.

He proposed, “Let’s agree in advance: for example, designate Minsk, Istanbul, or Geneva as the venue—decide that in a month, this meeting will take place. On the first day, we could discuss U.S.-Russian relations. If we reach consensus on a draft document, on the second day, invite Zelensky, myself, and others. That would present a dignified image,” he affirmed.

Lukashenko also suggested that Minsk could serve as the venue for these talks. He mentioned that Vladimir Putin would gladly meet with Donald Trump in Belarus’ capital, and that the American leader would also be satisfied with such a meeting.

“We should take small steps,” he emphasized. “And this ‘50 days, and if you don’t do it, we will’ — listen, that’s not serious.”

When a journalist expressed doubt about how easily such a meeting could be organized before a ceasefire, Lukashenko responded:

“Exactly, it must be prepared in advance. We need to organize this visit. If you want, I’ll take responsibility for it—both the American and Russian sides. I am ready to prepare this meeting, for the sake of peace. Let’s start preparing. Just observe how Zelensky will react. He’ll resist: ‘I categorically oppose it!’”

The journalist also noted that Zelensky is unlikely to agree to come to Minsk for negotiations.

However, the President remarked, “What does Minsk matter to him? Minsk wishes him well more than anywhere else.”

Lukashenko recalled that Belarus is currently involved in facilitating exchanges of prisoners and the repatriation of bodies between Russia and Ukraine. Special forces from the Alpha unit are personally involved in transferring bodies, carrying them in their arms.

“What’s wrong with him? Instead, Belarus should be involved in this process,” he emphasized.

The President also criticized certain biases in Western media, claiming that Putin is portrayed as the villain, Zelensky as the hero, and Trump as even better.