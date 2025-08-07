Lukashenko Predicts Who Could Be Next U.S. President

In an interview with the American magazine Time, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shared his opinion on who might become the next U.S. President after Donald Trump.

“Trump is right that he is leaning towards Europe (hopefully not just for show). And Trump can do a lot. He would win in the midterm elections and could be the next President. If not him, then it’s Jay D. Vance. A decent person, I like him,” Lukashenko said.