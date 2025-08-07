3.71 BYN
Lukashenko Predicts Who Could Be Next U.S. President
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In an interview with the American magazine Time, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shared his opinion on who might become the next U.S. President after Donald Trump.
He stated:
“Trump is right that he is leaning towards Europe (hopefully not just for show). And Trump can do a lot. He would win in the midterm elections and could be the next President. If not him, then it’s Jay D. Vance. A decent person, I like him,” Lukashenko said.
Interestingly, the interview with Lukashenko was recorded at the end of July. In August, Donald Trump himself suggested that Vice President Joe Biden “most likely” could become the Republican candidate in the upcoming elections.