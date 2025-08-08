Washington and Moscow have finally agreed on the location for the meeting: the talks will be held on the Alaskan frontier. The agenda for this summit has already been disclosed: neither Zelensky nor representatives of European countries will participate, which effectively narrows the Ukrainian conflict resolution to an exclusively U.S.-Russia affair.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated:

"Europe desires peace. European leaders want peace. President Putin, I believe, wants peace, and Zelensky also wants peace. Look: there is territory that has been the focus of conflict for three and a half years, and many Russians and Ukrainians have lost their lives. We are considering options for a partial return or exchange of these territories. It’s very complicated, but there could be a swap of territories to benefit both sides."

Russia has confirmed its readiness to meet in Alaska. American media outlets are reporting numerous leaks from the White House. It is currently anticipated that a ceasefire in Ukraine may be declared after Kiev transfers control of the Donbass territory to Russia. Only then will negotiations on other issues commence — including international recognition of the new Russian territories and the unfreezing of funds held in foreign banks. U.S. media suggest that a ceasefire could be announced within the coming weeks, and peace might be achieved in a few months. However, some experts consider this optimistic outlook overly hopeful.