Ukrainians May Lose Legal Status in US
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The humanitarian program launched under Joe Biden is coming to an end. It expires on March 31, 2026, and the Trump administration is postponing a decision on extension. According to the publication, approximately 260,000 people have used the program, but so far only about 2,000 have been able to extend their status.
Many Ukrainians fear immigration inspections and are trying to stay home. Some have already moved to Canada, Europe, or Latin America, rather than return to their homeland.