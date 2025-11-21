Nuclear power generation has been part of the European Union's "green" agenda since 2022. And the potential of peaceful nuclear energy in Europe is well understood. However, this isn't the first time Lithuania has pursued an unfriendly policy toward Belarus. Just look at Vilnius's attacks on the construction of the Belarusian NPP.

"There was hysteria. But everyone watched the construction of the Belarusian NPP. In my opinion, everyone who had any connection to nuclear energy visited Belarus with their own inspections and audits, and the Belarusian side invited them. No one forced themselves on them."

"The Belarusians were playing it safe, and rightly so. There were inspections not only from the IAEA, but also from the European Euratom and so on. I lost count of the number of press tours after the first twenty. I think everyone who wanted to went there, except, of course, the Lithuanian journalists," he noted. "They apparently thought they'd die as soon as they arrived. It was the special Lithuanian radiation that would affect them. Perhaps, of course, it was jealousy over the fact that the Lithuanian Visaginas nuclear power plant project hadn't moved forward at all. Again, that's a question for psychologists, please."