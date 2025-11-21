Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on his birthday. This was reported by BelTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Political wisdom, high patriotism, and unwavering loyalty to the people have defined your life as a fighter for the freedom and sovereignty of Venezuela," the message reads.

"In today's challenging geopolitical conditions, we are witnessing the birth of a new multipolar world, in which the voice of every state will be strong and significant. We must exert maximum joint efforts to ensure that this just world order becomes a reality in the near future," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The President noted that Belarus, in its foreign policy, consistently advocates support for the fraternal Venezuelan people. "We consistently stand in solidarity with the Bolivarian government led by you and condemn any aggressive actions against independent Venezuela, which unjustifiably strain the regional situation in the Caribbean and Latin America – a zone of peace declared back in 2014 at the CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States – BelTA) summit in Havana," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the heroic past and fortitude of the faithful sons of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will ensure the state's unwavering resilience against numerous threats, and that the consistent development of the Belarusian-Venezuelan strategic partnership will contribute to peace and prosperity in both countries.