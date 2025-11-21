3.68 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.41 BYN
Budapest ready to pay €1 million per day, but will not allow illegal migrants in
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Budapest ready to pay €1 million per day, but will not allow illegal migrants innews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebed38db-47fa-4a60-b89c-61c27d44fc5d/conversions/a95523d9-e611-4df0-b9fc-adecc0e20f2f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebed38db-47fa-4a60-b89c-61c27d44fc5d/conversions/a95523d9-e611-4df0-b9fc-adecc0e20f2f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebed38db-47fa-4a60-b89c-61c27d44fc5d/conversions/a95523d9-e611-4df0-b9fc-adecc0e20f2f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebed38db-47fa-4a60-b89c-61c27d44fc5d/conversions/a95523d9-e611-4df0-b9fc-adecc0e20f2f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
"It's better than living in fear." Budapest is ready to pay €1 million per day, but will not allow illegal migrants in. Viktor Orbán clearly stated Hungary's position, emphasizing that this decision is driven by maintaining the safety of citizens. The Prime Minister also invited tourists to visit Hungary for Christmas to see Europe "as it should be."
As a reminder, it was previously reported that Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Poland intend to challenge their obligations to accept migrants under the solidarity mechanism of the European Union's Migration Pact in court.