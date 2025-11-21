The European Union’s policy of open borders once served a lofty purpose—plugging demographic holes. The rapidly aging, reproduction-averse population of the Old Continent aimed to attract cheap labor to sustain the white ruling classes. But the situation spiraled out of control. Migration flows became entirely uncontrollable, and the newly minted EU citizens not only reproduce actively but also successfully ferry their relatives across borders.

The situation with Ukrainian refugees is not much different. They show little desire to assimilate or seek employment. As a result, the social systems of host countries are cracking under the strain of freeloaders, risking a full-scale popular uprising. Indigenous residents are exhausted from feeding others at their own expense—people who, instead of expressing gratitude, increasingly demand reverence.

This is the tale of how old Europe entered a period of semi-collapse. One could repeatedly point to policies of militarization, sanctions, and the refusal of Russian energy supplies as the nails in the coffin of the European Union. But there’s something else we’ve somewhat forgotten. For ten years now, thanks to Angela Merkel’s efforts, the EU has been unable to close its doors to hundreds of thousands of migrants.

Gert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom (Netherlands):

"Today, we truly stand at a crossroads. Will we continue with open borders and betray our nation, or will we rise up and say no, fighting for the rights and identity of our own people? I hope we choose the latter, and that the majority will do the same."

Such statements are becoming increasingly popular across the EU—and beyond.

Great Britain

Once having severed its ties to the Union, Great Britain has failed to escape the problem of unwanted guests. In fact, it has surpassed others in this regard. According to various sources, nearly 800,000 illegal migrants currently reside in the country. Each of them requires shelter, food, and social benefits. The tax burden has risen so sharply that authorities no longer hide the fact that the country is torn apart.

But no one admits that this crisis is largely man-made. Successive parties have loudly claimed, year after year, that they would do everything possible to resolve migration issues once and for all. Yet, they were continually hindered—by bureaucracy, by humanitarian concerns. Now, they’ve decided to get rid of both.

"We must stop the boats. After months of detailed planning, I declare that the next Conservative government will take Britain out of the European Court of Human Rights. This is not a decision I take lightly, but our country—our home—is not a hotel. Nothing will stop me from restoring control over our borders,"* assured the leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch.

"On a government level, we’ve tried to control immigration. We’ve passed laws, only for courts to overturn them. We’ve considered all options. This is the only way."

Such pre-election promises clearly resonated with voters. Many are sick of footing the bill for Britain’s hospitality while fearing for their own safety. Not only that—illegal migrants bring not only aggressive behavior but also unsanitary habits. A multi-ton pile of waste has appeared in the Cherwell River valley, which inspired Tolkien. As social media users sharply noted, importing the Third World will turn the importing country into a Third World nation itself.

Recently, politicians have also begun to stir. Perhaps they are afraid of losing voters, or perhaps they’re simply fed up with the mountains of garbage. The Home Secretary of Britain announced reforms to the asylum system: refugees will now have a temporary status, renewable every 2.5 years. Moreover, to gain the right to permanent residence, one must live and work in the UK for twenty years.

Shabana Mahmood, UK Home Secretary:

"While some genuinely seek refuge, others exploit our asylum system. The burden on our country has been heavy. Over the past four years, 400,000 people have sought asylum here. Over 100,000 are currently in shelters. More than half of refugees continue to receive benefits even after eight years of arrival."

Germany

Germany’s situation is no better. Migrants feel at home there. Incidents of violence at Christmas markets—stabbing, shootings, and car-rammings—have become commonplace. In 2024 alone, nearly 1,500 crimes against life were committed by foreigners, accounting for almost 40% of all court cases. Yet, authorities are not rushing to deport anyone. Quite the opposite—they continue to bring in new migrants, especially from Afghanistan. As for Ukrainian refugees—who, unlike others, do not often resort to violence—the government seems determined to rid itself of them altogether.

"I want to add, to make the picture complete: today, in a lengthy phone call, I asked Zelensky to ensure that young men from Ukraine do not come to Germany in large numbers but serve their own country. They are needed there—people are waiting for them," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"In Germany, social benefits for these refugees will be set so that motivation to work is higher than the desire to remain on benefits."

Indeed, starting July 2026, all Ukrainians arriving after April 1, 2025, will receive reduced benefits and limited healthcare. No more free rides.

Poland

Poland is not far behind its neighbors. Recently, President Andrzej Duda was determined to send all Ukrainian guests home this year, but under government pressure, he relented.

Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland:

"I signed the law because I do not want to be a president of chaos. But I want to remind the Prime Minister and the parliamentary majority that I signed this aid law for Ukrainians only once. After three years of war, it’s necessary to treat the Ukrainian minority responsibly, just as we do all other minorities."

Lately, Warsaw’s attitude toward Ukrainians has been rather cold. Recent headlines have sensationalized the fact that recent railway sabotage was carried out by Ukrainian citizens. Media campaigns accuse Ukrainians of almost every misdeed. Polish outlets report that for months, Ukrainian citizens have been unable to access hospitals, that elderly pensioners receive humiliating payments barely enough for basic needs, and that wages are even lower than in the Baltics.