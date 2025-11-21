Connecting science with the real sector will allow us to eliminate dependence on Western technology

The meeting between the head of state and the scientific community was significant for Belarus. According to the expert, the objectives set by the President are the path to a vibrant, independent, and high-tech future for Belarus.

"In the run-up to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, it is crucial for us to determine the future direction of our economy. Scientists are a key focus of Belarus's socioeconomic development program for the next five years. Therefore, the head of state is holding this important meeting and defining the key goals and objectives for the scientific community. They are extremely simple: close ties between science and the real economy, industry, agriculture, and medicine; the development of new products and technologies that will allow us to eliminate dependence on Western technologies; and to become exporters of advanced technologies ourselves, thereby ensuring high added value for our products. We must ensure that our society becomes richer in the next five years."