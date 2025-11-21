Number of Belarusians involved in drug trafficking declining

The number of drug-related crimes has decreased in Belarus. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has summarized the interim results of the fight against drug trafficking. It is noted that the number of such crimes committed by previously convicted individuals has decreased.

Teenagers are becoming less involved in criminal activity. The number of people registered with drug addiction specialists has decreased by 4%, the number of poisonings has decreased by 50%, and the number of fatal overdoses has decreased by half.

Andrey Kudritsky, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for the Prevention and Control of Trafficking in Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus:

"At the same time, nearly 1,300 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substances were seized from illegal circulation. Most of these substances were transiting from EU countries to Russia, from where they were returned in small quantities for sale in our country. The number of foreigners involved in drug trafficking has increased. Since the beginning of the year alone, over 120 people from 20 countries have been brought to justice. As part of a series of measures, eight foreign citizens were detained with 11 kg of narcotics. Among them were two Russians transporting 3.5 kg of Alpha-PVP. Another example is the arrest of a guest of the republic in possession of 5 kg of dangerous psychotropic substances."