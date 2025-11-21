Washington, while working to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, is seeking to prevent a repeat of the Minsk Agreements. This was stated by the US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine.

Commenting on the provisions of the "peace plan," Kellogg also noted that holding elections in Ukraine is a necessary process that will reassure the Ukrainian people. In response to a question about territorial concessions, the special envoy stated that the Ukrainian authorities will have to make a number of difficult decisions.