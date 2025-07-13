Vitebsk bids farewell to the XXXIV edition of "Slavianski Bazaar," already looking forward to celebrating its anniversary. Artists, participants, and guests from four dozen nations brought back vibrant memories of spectacular performances.

The festival will be remembered for its nighttime concerts, puppet theater shows, exhibitions, and the projects dedicated to Youth Days and the Union State. Not to mention the warm hospitality of the Belarusian people.

The XXXIV Arts Forum was marked by packed audiences at two major venues. In 2025, the competition was joined by the Vitebsk Central Sports Complex, rivaling the summer amphitheater. Projects on open-air stages across the city also drew over 200,000 visitors.

Fourteen adult contestants and an equal number of children captivated the renowned Vitebsk stage. The confident victory went to Amalia Sukhán, whose victory in the Children's Music Competition’s Grand Prix stayed in Belarus. Valeria Bernatovich also secured first place, and new stars shone brightly on Vitebsk’s sky.

Amalia Sukhán, winner of the 23rd International Children's Music Contest "Vitebsk," said:

"This victory is for our entire country. We worked hard for Belarus."

Dreams come true at the Slavianski Bazaar. A star dedicated to People's Artist of Russia Yuri Antonov was unveiled on the Star Walk. The legendary composer, musician, and artist received a special award from the President of Belarus, "Through Art - Towards Peace and Mutual Understanding."

"Much of my success in music is thanks to Belarus. I worked here extensively, with many tours, but now it’s time to part ways, and I do so with great regret," shared Yuri Antonov.

For a week, Vitebsk was alive with emotions and Belarusian color. Representatives from 44 countries contributed to the festive atmosphere-musicians, artists, artisans creating a city-wide celebration. World-class shows and street performances made "Slavianski Bazaar" in Vitebsk a truly spectacular event.

Oleg Gazmanov, People's Artist of Russia, remarked:

"I really like it here. First of all, the audience is very friendly. I love this hall; I can see all the spectators."

Gleb Lapitsky, director of the International Arts Festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk," said:

"People tell us it’s unprecedented, unlike any festival before. The most gratifying part is that we receive such feedback after almost every event. It’s very important to meet the expectations placed on us, especially by our audiences. For artists and spectators alike, Vitebsk’s platform is the most fertile ground - they meet here."

Vitebsk did not sleep all week. Dozens of projects filled the schedule daily. Between concerts and performances, visitors could explore the city of masters. Folk artisans say that such unique items can only be bought once a year - at "Slavianski Bazaar" in Vitebsk.

During the festival, law enforcement maintained a heightened security presence. Ensuring the safety of everyone attending in Vitebsk was the top priority.

Maxim Subbotta, head of the Vitebsk Regional Department of Internal Affairs, stated:

"The main goal of the police is to ensure public safety - successfully achieved. No emergencies or crimes occurred during the festival events. Order was maintained on city streets, and traffic safety was also upheld at a high level."