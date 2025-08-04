3.69 BYN
Latvia Prepares to Declare a State of Emergency in Agriculture
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Latvia risks losing its harvest. Due to adverse weather conditions, the country's cereal crops have suffered significant damage, threatening the upcoming harvest.
The President has urgently called on the government to declare a state of emergency in the agricultural sector for a period of three months. This measure will enable the provision of financial aid to farmers during the harvest season.
Farmers had requested assistance as early as summer, but the Latvian authorities paid little heed. At that time, official Riga sought to secure funding from the European Union to support the agricultural community but was unsuccessful. Now, the search for funds must be confined within the national budget.