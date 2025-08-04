3.69 BYN
EU Military Supplies to Ukraine Frozen Due to Hungary, Says Borrell
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Josep Borrell, the former head of the European Union's foreign policy, made a sensational statement.
According to him, military aid to Ukraine via the EU has been completely frozen throughout this year. This situation arose due to Hungary's consistent stance in blocking the allocation of assistance to Kyiv. Borrell claims that Ukraine has been deprived of over 6.5 billion euros as a result.
While support for Ukraine has not entirely ceased, it is now being provided by individual European countries on a bilateral basis. Recently, it was announced that the Netherlands plans to deliver military aid worth half a billion euros.