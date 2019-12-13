XXX Listapad Film Festival to be held from November 1 to 8

Film fans can buy tickets to the opening ceremony of the festival. Listapad has prepared a gift to fans and those wishing to see the official start of the film November. The tickets are already in the city box offices. The ceremony with the traditional red carpet will be held at the Palace of the Republic. The opening movie “Black Castle” will be shown there. The viewers of Listapad are invited to the competitive and non-competitive program. Some pictures will be seen by the Minsk audience exclusively. For example, the Grand Prix winner of the Cannes Film Festival “All We Imagine As Light” by Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia.