Lukashenko Assures That All Promises in His Election Program Will Be Fulfilled

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has assured that all promises made in his election program will be fulfilled. He made this statement during the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, as reported by BELTA.

"The outlines of our strategy are defined in the election program. And you know: everything we promised will be done. Together with you. For the prosperity of the country and the Belarusian people. To ensure that Belarus moves forward. A strong economy is our policy and the key to success. Promising investment projects, innovative production, and new jobs are the fundamental tasks for the upcoming five-year term," the head of state stated.