Lukashenko Confirms Focus on Implementing Large-Scale Affordable Rental Housing Program

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, confirmed the focus on implementing a large-scale program for affordable rental housing. This statement was made by Lukashenko during the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, as reported by BELTA.

"The natural and understandable desire of every person is to have their own place. Therefore, the task of the state is to create a large-scale program for affordable rental housing linked to new job opportunities. The principle is simple: if you come to a factory or agricultural enterprise, you will quickly receive your housing," said Alexander Lukashenko.