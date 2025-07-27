Ceasefire Between Cambodia and Thailand Violated

The ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, which was set to take effect at midnight on July 29, has been broken. Both parties blame each other for the violation.

Reports indicate that the Cambodian army launched an attack against the adversary in one of the border towns, resulting in destruction and fires in the area. Phnom Penh, in his turn, accuses the opposing side of breaching the ceasefire. Under such circumstances, the fate of the agreements, initially reached by the parties in Malaysia, remains uncertain.