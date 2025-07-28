3.70 BYN
U.S. transfer nuclear warheads to United Kingdom
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Nuclear warheads were delivered from the United States to the United Kingdom. The aircraft transporting the weapons flew with its transponder activated — this was done so that all interested parties could track its route.
Experts believe that such a provocative transfer of weapons to the British Isles is a demonstration by the Americans of the utmost seriousness of their intentions toward Russia. Moreover, the transfer of bombs was carried out in such a demonstrative manner that it essentially constitutes a threat.