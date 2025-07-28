Watch onlineTV Programm
U.S. transfer nuclear warheads to United Kingdom

Nuclear warheads were delivered from the United States to the United Kingdom. The aircraft transporting the weapons flew with its transponder activated — this was done so that all interested parties could track its route.

Experts believe that such a provocative transfer of weapons to the British Isles is a demonstration by the Americans of the utmost seriousness of their intentions toward Russia. Moreover, the transfer of bombs was carried out in such a demonstrative manner that it essentially constitutes a threat.