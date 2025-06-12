3.77 BYN
Lukashenko: Belarus is Ready to Develop Cooperation with China
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus is ready to further develop cooperation with China and implement joint projects. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his meeting with Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, Chairman of the High-Level Committee on Cooperation between the Legislative Bodies of Belarus and China Zhang Qingwei, BelTA informs.
"You know well that our diplomatic, political relations and good friendship between our peoples are backed by a serious economic base," said the Belarusian leader.
He noted that there are a lot of projects being implemented with China in Belarus. "We are ready to further develop our cooperation in this regard," assured Alexander Lukashenko.