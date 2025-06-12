Lukashenko: Belarus is Ready to Develop Cooperation with China

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/00881af6-e121-45fb-beb6-8f35c9d76ef8/conversions/26a08d66-92e8-40d0-9fea-47855d42fbc1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/00881af6-e121-45fb-beb6-8f35c9d76ef8/conversions/26a08d66-92e8-40d0-9fea-47855d42fbc1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/00881af6-e121-45fb-beb6-8f35c9d76ef8/conversions/26a08d66-92e8-40d0-9fea-47855d42fbc1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/00881af6-e121-45fb-beb6-8f35c9d76ef8/conversions/26a08d66-92e8-40d0-9fea-47855d42fbc1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus is ready to further develop cooperation with China and implement joint projects. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his meeting with Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, Chairman of the High-Level Committee on Cooperation between the Legislative Bodies of Belarus and China Zhang Qingwei, BelTA informs.

"You know well that our diplomatic, political relations and good friendship between our peoples are backed by a serious economic base," said the Belarusian leader.