Lukashenko to Zhang Qingwei: You should know that Belarus is ready to do everything for China

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of China Xi Jinping have agreed to do their utmost to make sure that no storms and blizzards do not disturb the unity between the countries. This was stated by the Belarusian leader during his meeting with Zhang Qingwei, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Chairman of the High-Level Committee on Cooperation between the Legislative Bodies of Belarus and China, BelTA informs.

"At the meeting with President Xi Jinping, we agreed that we will do everything to ensure that no storms and blizzards can disrupt our unity. So that we will continue to develop our relations and deepen them as we have done for all these 30 years. You should know that we are ready to do everything for the People's Republic of China what is in your interests within the territory of Belarus, which is located in the center of Europe," said the Belarusian head of state.