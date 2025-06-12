Belarus Expresses Deep Concern Over Escalation Between Iran and Israel

Belarus has voiced deep concern over the recent surge in military escalation between Israel and Iran, as well as reports of civilian casualties, including children. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus stated:

"The use of force in this conflict poses a serious threat to regional stability and security, carries the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe, and could have unpredictable global consequences. We call on all involved parties to exercise restraint and responsibility, and to avoid actions that could undermine the international community’s diplomatic efforts aimed at a comprehensive resolution of the situation in the Middle East."

The ministry strongly advises Belarusian citizens to remain vigilant regarding the evolving situation, carefully consider the necessity of travel to countries within the conflict zone, and to monitor official advisories from aviation authorities when planning such trips. Citizens currently in the region are urged to strictly follow safety measures and adhere to the guidance issued by the authorities of their host countries.