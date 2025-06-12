Israel Launches Series of Airstrikes in Northwestern Iran, Resulting in Five Deaths

Israel has carried out a new series of airstrikes across northwestern Iran. Tragically, five individuals lost their lives in the city of Tabriz.

Additional targets included cities within Kermanshah Province in the western part of the country, as well as an IRGC missile facility in Shiraz. An uranium enrichment plant was also struck; reports indicate that most of the damage was superficial.

In Tehran, citizens took to the streets, demanding a retaliatory strike against Israel. According to the Red Cross, the night-time assault on Iran injured 95 people, with one rescuer losing their life. Israeli military sources (IDF) claim that much of Iran’s senior Air Force leadership was eliminated during a meeting held in an underground command post. Among those killed were three high-ranking military officials from the Arab state and nuclear physicists.

Tel Aviv has issued warnings of a potential full-scale war with Iran. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office remains in close contact with the United States regarding this situation. Tehran has accused Washington of complicity in the nocturnal attack, asserting that it would have been impossible without U.S. cooperation. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, declared that Israel’s actions will not go unanswered. The Iranian government has promised a severe response. Leaders from Britain, France, and Germany are actively discussing the evolving crisis in the Middle East.