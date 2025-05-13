Only one melody is permitted in the "Brussels orchestra," and those who try to oppose are punished and attempted to be overthrown, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, according to RIA Novosti.

"In the Brussels orchestra, only one melody is allowed. If you sing a different one — they will cut your funding, smear your government, and try to replace you with a puppet," Orbán wrote on social media platform X.

According to him, Budapest responds to every crisis by demanding "more power for itself and less sovereignty for member states."

"The result? The European Union is in decline, and Europeans are paying the price for it. We cannot allow this to continue," Orbán emphasized.

Earlier, Orbán stated that the leadership of the European Commission and the European People's Party wanted to overthrow the Hungarian government and appoint their own mercenaries to carry out all of Brussels' demands, which would mean the end of Hungary's sovereign policy.

He also noted that the modern European Union, with its pressure on Budapest, is a poor parody of the USSR, and that Hungary "does not dance to its tune if it does not want to." According to him, "we do not need such Brussels," which treats member countries as provinces and dictates how they should live; the EU leadership must respect the sovereignty of European nations.