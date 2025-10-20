Only a multipolar world can ensure equal and indivisible security. This was stated by Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the Council of the Republic on International Affairs and National Security, at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The Assembly is currently taking place in Geneva. The senator emphasized the reasons that have led to the degradation of the international security architecture and the difficult situation in Eastern Europe, including the conflict in Ukraine – the disregard for the principle of the indivisibility of security by certain Western countries.