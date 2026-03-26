3.65 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.43 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko Orders to Open Belarus' Embassy in DPRK
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has set the task of opening a Belarusian embassy in the DPRK and speed up the work on a visa waiver agreement. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, BelTA informs.
"The President has set very specific goals. Opening our embassy here is in response to the DPRK embassy, which has long existed in Belarus. Secondly, accelerating work on agreement for visa-free traveling. And, in general, considering the already signed friendship and cooperation treaty, we will examine full range of matters that we can address in the near future. We will explore areas where we have potential to assist each other in achieving the development goals and objectives of our countries," the Foreign Minister said.
According to him, promising areas include healthcare, education, and agriculture. "They [North Korean representatives – BelTA] are just as concerned as we are about ensuring food security. Here, we can assist them and lend a helping hand. They are very interested in our developments in healthcare," Maxim Ryzhenkov noted.
The minister also stated that during the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Kim Jong-un, a very thorough exchange of views on the international agenda took place: "We discussed all areas, from events in the Middle East, the Iranian case, Russia's special military operation, and relations with the world's major countries. Some historical issues [were discussed – BelTA] that link our countries."
"If you look at history, we are very similar in that we won our independence and sovereignty through a fierce struggle and millions of casualties. Today, in pursuing our own path of development, we are also forced to fend off those who would like us to live differently," the minister noted. "The core of our foreign policy negotiations is absolutely no desire to be friends against anyone. The main goal is to consistently develop relations between our two friendly nations, contacts between businessmen, citizens of the two countries."