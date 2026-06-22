"No Unsolvable Issues": How Belarus and Serbia Maintain Trade Despite External Pressure

Belarus is actively pursuing developing relations with Serbia. A delegation from this Balkan republic is currently visiting our country.

Working Tuesday began with a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which identified promising areas of partnership: robotics, artificial intelligence, and electric transport. Following the meeting, memoranda of understanding on standardization and investment were signed.

The dialogue between the parties continued in the Council of Ministers.

Serbia is a key partner for Belarus in the Balkans.

Our diplomatic relations date back over thirty years. Moreover, Serbia is the only European country with which we have a free trade agreement.

Belgrade is actively developing its European ties but also maintains stable contacts with Belarus and Russia. The parties actively cooperate in various fields: medicine, science, culture, and many others.

Interregional ties have been established with all regions of the Republic of Belarus. In practical terms, we certainly export industrial and agricultural products to the Serbian market. However, overall, trade figures do not reflect the real situation.

EU sanctions, which prevent our bilateral trade from fully functioning, are a hindrance.

Belarus - Serbia: 13th meeting of the intergovernmental commission

"There are third countries through which goods are supplied to both the Republic of Belarus and Serbia. Therefore, there are no barriers for businesses seeking profit," said Artur Karpovich. "We have open exchange trading." According to him, signing a single document is not enough to create obstacles. "We can easily overcome these obstacles. Yes, it requires a little more time and flexibility from our business community, but nevertheless, there are no unsolvable issues," the head of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade believes.

This is confirmed by the widespread presence of Belarusian products on the Serbian market, particularly in the agricultural sector. Our cheese, butter, milk powder, potatoes, and berries have long been appreciated here. However, as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture assured, Belarus is ready to expand its export basket, especially since there is a strong demand for such a product.

Nenad Popović, Serbian Government Minister news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d370ef66-db91-4864-8c14-0fe830f1d07c/conversions/0e69658f-6b0a-4404-9954-f2b0584bfe2e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d370ef66-db91-4864-8c14-0fe830f1d07c/conversions/0e69658f-6b0a-4404-9954-f2b0584bfe2e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d370ef66-db91-4864-8c14-0fe830f1d07c/conversions/0e69658f-6b0a-4404-9954-f2b0584bfe2e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d370ef66-db91-4864-8c14-0fe830f1d07c/conversions/0e69658f-6b0a-4404-9954-f2b0584bfe2e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Nenad Popović, Serbian Government Minister:

"Belarusian-Serbian cooperation has the greatest potential in agriculture and the food industry, which are well-developed in both Serbia and Belarus. We are particularly interested in developing the dairy industry. Belarusian dairy products are in high demand in our market, and they should find a place of honor in every store in Serbia."

The Serbian Government Minister believes that his country can be of service to Belarus in the agricultural sector. "Our seeds are in high demand in your country."

He also highlighted promising economic sectors such as mechanical engineering and electrical engineering. "We visited the MAZ plant, where we learned about the production of trucks and passenger vehicles. I've visited many enterprises, factories, and plants in different countries, but rarely can I see such a high level of work," emphasized Nenad Popović.

The Belarusian government held a more detailed discussion on the resumption of direct air travel and preparations for the World Expo 2027, which will be held in Belgrade. This event, a key milestone in the international exhibition calendar, will bring together participants from over 100 countries.

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba44af9d-ba3b-49b9-8d6f-cd7cfe238feb/conversions/0cc62550-51f7-46a2-8df5-77bbf255a9a4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba44af9d-ba3b-49b9-8d6f-cd7cfe238feb/conversions/0cc62550-51f7-46a2-8df5-77bbf255a9a4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba44af9d-ba3b-49b9-8d6f-cd7cfe238feb/conversions/0cc62550-51f7-46a2-8df5-77bbf255a9a4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba44af9d-ba3b-49b9-8d6f-cd7cfe238feb/conversions/0cc62550-51f7-46a2-8df5-77bbf255a9a4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"The positive decision by the head of state on Belarus's participation in the international exhibition EXPO 2027, which will be held in Belgrade, sets the direction for the near future. All efforts will be focused on preparations for the exhibition."

"This is a strategic opportunity to remind the global community of Belarus's capabilities," the Deputy Prime Minister asserted. "And to showcase our IT potential and best industrial achievements on a large scale." Minsk - Belgrade: Serbia is Belarus's key partner in the Balkans.