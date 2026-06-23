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Tusk: Talks to be more efficient without Zelensky
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Polish Prime Minister acknowledged the rift in relations between Warsaw and Kyiv. According to Tusk, the upcoming international Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk will take place without Zelensky.
He called the absence of the Ukrainian regime's leader a guarantee of more efficient work without unnecessary escalation.
As a reminder, the Polish-Ukrainian conflict escalated amid Kyiv's glorification of the Nazis. Zelensky had previously awarded a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit a title honoring the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). As a result, Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of Poland's highest state award, the Order of the White Eagle.