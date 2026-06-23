Tusk: Talks to be more efficient without Zelensky

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The Polish Prime Minister acknowledged the rift in relations between Warsaw and Kyiv. According to Tusk, the upcoming international Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk will take place without Zelensky.

He called the absence of the Ukrainian regime's leader a guarantee of more efficient work without unnecessary escalation.