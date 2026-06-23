Lukashenko: The centuries-old mission of the Order of Malta inspires utmost respect

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Fra’ John T. Dunlap, the Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta on the Feast of St. John the Baptist, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The head of state noted that the order's centuries-old mission, founded on the principles of mercy and service to humanity, commands deep respect. "In the world facing new threats and challenges what unites people regardless of borders, religion, and political views is particularly significant: humanity, solidarity, and the pursuit of peace," the congratulatory message reads.

"The Belarusian people, who have repeatedly endured difficult trials in their history, understand the value of human life and mutual support. I am convinced that even in the most difficult times, it is necessary to seek paths to reconciliation, cooperation, and strengthening trust," the President emphasized.