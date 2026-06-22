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Chisinau preparing for active participation in conflicts on NATO side
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Chisinau preparing for active participation in conflicts on NATO sidenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ac719d7-fb1d-49bb-bd71-a779d9771921/conversions/73321d68-b5e8-4e54-b78f-cec0ee6d882c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ac719d7-fb1d-49bb-bd71-a779d9771921/conversions/73321d68-b5e8-4e54-b78f-cec0ee6d882c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ac719d7-fb1d-49bb-bd71-a779d9771921/conversions/73321d68-b5e8-4e54-b78f-cec0ee6d882c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ac719d7-fb1d-49bb-bd71-a779d9771921/conversions/73321d68-b5e8-4e54-b78f-cec0ee6d882c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports that Moldova is quickly becoming a de facto NATO member without formally joining the alliance.
Officially, Chisinau has previously elevated its interaction with the bloc to the highest level: NATO has financed programs for training Moldovan officers, rearming the army, and conducting military exercises. In recent weeks, another step has been taken in this direction: a decision has been made to build a military base (de facto, a NATO base) near Chisinau.
Furthermore, the country is launching a military training program for the population: all men between the ages of 27 and 55 must spend 1.5 months in barracks.