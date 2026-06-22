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Chisinau preparing for active participation in conflicts on NATO side

Chisinau preparing for active participation in conflicts on NATO side

Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports that Moldova is quickly becoming a de facto NATO member without formally joining the alliance.

Officially, Chisinau has previously elevated its interaction with the bloc to the highest level: NATO has financed programs for training Moldovan officers, rearming the army, and conducting military exercises. In recent weeks, another step has been taken in this direction: a decision has been made to build a military base (de facto, a NATO base) near Chisinau.

Furthermore, the country is launching a military training program for the population: all men between the ages of 27 and 55 must spend 1.5 months in barracks.

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