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US Expands Production of Missiles with Range of up to 500 Kilometers

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The US is expanding production of long-range missiles. The Pentagon has signed a major new contract. It supplements an existing agreement, bringing the total value of the deal to $13 billion.

The military is purchasing modern surface-to-surface munitions for rocket systems. These missiles are capable of striking targets at ranges of up to 500 kilometers. The American manufacturer plans to complete all deliveries by 2032.

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