Belarus and Algeria Discuss Prospects for Developing Bilateral Relations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On November 13, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov received copies of the credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Algeria.
The Minister also discussed current issues of cooperation between the two countries and prospects for developing bilateral relations with Toufik Djouama. The meeting focused on preparing high-level contacts, and also touched on developing joint economic projects and expanding cooperation in healthcare and education.
Incidentally, 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Algeria. Maxim Ryzhenkov and Toufic Djouama exchanged congratulations on the occasion.