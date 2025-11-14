The former Member of the European Parliament, Hervé Juvén, president of the movement Les Localistes, believes that the Ukrainian conflict will not end in the near future because, in his view, the West currently needs war. He shared this opinion on the program "Actual Interview."

"I deeply regret it, but I do not feel we are close to ending this conflict. A ceasefire might be achievable," suggested the French politician. "That would be very good for the civilian population and for soldiers on the battlefield. But right now, I do not see us reaching a lasting peace agreement," he emphasized. "This is a huge failure of diplomats and international institutions."

Why European Elites Push the Continent Toward War with Russia While French Seek Peace and Openness to Asia?

In his interview from Minsk, Hervé Juvén discusses the realities of the EU—from criticising Macron and Mertens, who are trying to escape failure with "new breath" escalation, to envisioning a non-polar world where China and India grow, and France aims to become Europe's leader. Juvén offers not just analysis but also a path toward sovereignty and prosperity. Can Belarus become a peacemaker in the Ukrainian crisis, and why does he believe "the sun rises in the East"?

On the Nature of the Conflict

Juvén shared that he has visited Kyiv, Crimea, Russia, and various regions of Ukraine, and knows the history of the European continent. To him, a clear picture emerges: "Eastern Ukraine is a Russian-speaking population. It was home to some of the USSR's most significant investments in infrastructure, innovation, factories, and scientific engineering—because it concentrated the Soviet defense industry to counter possible threats from Western Europe. Therefore, eastern Ukraine is clearly oriented toward Russia. At the same time, in Kyiv, Odesa, and other parts of Western Ukraine, people dream of Europe. They seek closer ties with Romania, Germany, or France," he described the dilemma of the former deputy.

Hervé Juvén:

"For future generations, this war will seem incredibly long. Why was it impossible to reach a peace agreement two years ago? Perhaps, respecting the Minsk agreements, recognizing the autonomy of Donbas and other Russian-speaking regions, and respecting the Orthodox Church’s close ties with Moscow. At the same time, the sincere desire of Western Ukraine to build closer ties with Europe must be acknowledged. This seems obvious. And future generations will see this as a huge failure of our politicians, who failed to recognize the truth and face reality."

Another reason, according to him, why the Ukrainian conflict is unlikely to end soon is that the West currently needs war. "If they want to maintain control and power, they need war because war is the worst way to create unity in countries that have clearly lost their identity and cohesion," he believes.