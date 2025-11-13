Janus Putkonen, journalist, director and editor-in-chief of the independent Finnish news agency UMV-LEHTI, is one of those Europeans who came to Donbas and has lived there for a long time.

When he began expressing his position in his home country and in the European Union in general in 2013, he was perceived as an outsider. Has anything changed in Finland now, and is there hope that the West might turn to Russia's position and help end the long war in Ukraine? Janus answered these questions in his "Aktualny Interview" (Actual Interview).

Truth is the main defense of the people of Donbas, the Russian world, and world peace. The journalist expressed regret that the Western elite, which promotes the agenda of a one-world government, globalization, and the desire to take over the world, while Russia, on the contrary, firmly defends its constitution and the rights of its people, opposes the very idea of a multipolar world, creating lies to provoke wars and expand its influence.

"The West has been using this aggressive expansion strategy since World War II, so it's very difficult to imagine this madness stopping. It needs to be stopped, because it won't stop on its own. Only fear makes them waver and change their ideas. Fear is what drives them forward, because the Western way of thinking is entirely based on propaganda, based on fear. It's all about fear, feeding it, and resisting it. And when you oppose artificial fear, there's really no reason to be afraid. Russia has done nothing that would be the main reason for any fear. And that's a fact," the Finnish journalist said.

Janus Putkonen, journalist, director, and editor-in-chief of the independent Finnish news agency UMV-LEHTI