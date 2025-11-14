Hungary will redirect €1.5 million, originally intended for Ukraine, to aid Lebanon, announced Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. He emphasized that peace in the Middle East aligns with Hungary’s national security interests, and that stability in Lebanon is key to achieving peace in the region.

Szijjártó also pointed out that no one has received a detailed report on how the funds received by Kyiv from the EU have been spent, citing widespread corruption in Ukraine, including within close circles of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.