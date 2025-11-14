A meeting regarding the situation at the border with the EU took place on November 15 at the instruction of the Belarusian President.

The event was led by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich. Also participating were heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Border Committee, the State Customs Committee, and the KGB.

Ruslan Varankov, spokesperson for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented:

"Participants thoroughly discussed the current state and future prospects of the situation at the border, noting that the existing situation does not serve the interests of either Belarus or the European Union. Belarus consistently calls on its European neighbors to restore the previous border regime for the benefit of ordinary citizens and the development of cross-border cooperation. In this context, we welcome the decision of the Polish authorities to reopen the two previously closed border crossing points with Belarus for the movement of people, vehicles, and goods. This decision will have a positive impact, primarily on border trade."

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry’s statement emphasizes that this step reflects Poland’s constructive attitude, aimed primarily at the aspirations of its own citizens.

"Unfortunately, we do not see a similar approach from Lithuanian authorities, who continue to ignore the interests of their own citizens. We believe Poland’s decision is only the first step towards developing our bilateral cooperation. Experience shows that increased contact between people often leads to deeper political collaboration," added Ruslan Varankov.

The Polish border crossings "Kuznitsa-Belostotskaya" and "Bobrovniki" will reopen at 2:00 AM on November 17. The Belarusian side has been officially notified. The relevant resolution was signed the day before by the Polish Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration.

During the meeting, Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich noted that Poland considered this decision appropriate. He also stated that escalating the situation, as Lithuania is doing by worsening its own socio-economic conditions, is unwise.

Regarding the operation of the crossing points, only passenger movement will be permitted through "Kuznitsa-Belostotskaya," excluding buses. Through "Bobrovniki," passenger cars, buses, and trucks from EU countries, EEA member states, and Switzerland will be allowed.