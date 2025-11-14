U.S. Recalls Harmful Infant Nutrition Products

The manufacturer has issued a public call for all parents to immediately stop using the product. It has been revealed that the formula was contaminated with a botulinum toxin. At least 15 children across various states have already fallen ill.

These figures are likely incomplete, as not all doctors have linked the illnesses to the contaminated formula. Fortunately, there have been no reported deaths, but the problem remains unresolved. The first botulism cases appeared as early as August, and new cases continue to be registered. The manufacturer has promised to reimburse medical expenses, noting that the cost of treatment for botulism in American hospitals can reach $70,000.