3.68 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.45 BYN
Trump Confirms Intent to Conduct Nuclear Bomb Testing
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated that the United States will carry out nuclear weapons tests. When asked whether an atomic warhead will be detonated, Trump responded evasively: "I don't want to tell you, but we will conduct tests like other countries."
Earlier reports indicated that the U.S. plans to perform so-called "subcritical tests," during which no chain reaction or explosion would occur. It was also recently revealed that in August, the Pentagon successfully tested a B-61-12 nuclear bomb without a warhead. The test was conducted via a drop from an F-35 fighter jet.
This suggests that the U.S. is actively preparing for full-scale nuclear tests and is ready to conduct them almost immediately.
It is worth recalling that the last such tests were carried out over 30 years ago, with the exception of North Korea’s nuclear explosion eight years ago.