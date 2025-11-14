Japanese Prime Minister intends to quickly abandon the country's nuclear-free status. Takaiti also aims to attempt the removal of the three principles enshrined in the constitution: not possessing, not producing, and not deploying nuclear weapons. Such a removal is likely to be symbolic. The Non-Proliferation Treaty limits the number of countries that possess nuclear arsenals.

However, Japan is prepared to host U.S. nuclear weapons soon. A request of this kind may have already been sent to Washington. Takaiti, known for her hawkish stance, became prime minister only on October 21. In just three weeks, she has managed to seriously clash with China and now appears to be breaking the regional balance of power. This could lead to the most serious conflicts, including armed confrontations.