3.71 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.41 BYN
Belarus and Cuba Ready to Expand Mutual Supplies of Medications
The cooperation between Minsk and Havana in the pharmaceutical sector continues to strengthen. Over fifty Belarusian medicines are already registered in Cuba, and this work is ongoing.
Today, the enhancement of these and other cooperation areas was discussed during a meeting at the Parliament, where Speaker of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeenko met with the Cuban ambassador to Belarus. The island of freedom is renowned for its advanced healthcare system, producing high-quality medications. Our partners are prepared to increase the supply of Belarusian pharmaceuticals to their market. Moreover, Cuba can serve as a gateway for promoting our medicines within the Latin American region.
Cuba has the potential to become a platform for introducing not only Belarusian medicines but also other products, including tractors, to the extensive Latin American market. As the ambassador emphasized, Belarus is an important partner for Cuba. Minsk and Havana have always supported each other on the international stage. Our parliamentarians have repeatedly issued statements condemning the blockade of Cuba. Mutual support helps us develop economic ties and opens the Eurasian market to Cuba. It is worth recalling that Cuba holds observer status within the EAEU.