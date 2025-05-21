Belarus and Cuba Ready to Expand Mutual Supplies of Medications

The cooperation between Minsk and Havana in the pharmaceutical sector continues to strengthen. Over fifty Belarusian medicines are already registered in Cuba, and this work is ongoing.

Today, the enhancement of these and other cooperation areas was discussed during a meeting at the Parliament, where Speaker of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeenko met with the Cuban ambassador to Belarus. The island of freedom is renowned for its advanced healthcare system, producing high-quality medications. Our partners are prepared to increase the supply of Belarusian pharmaceuticals to their market. Moreover, Cuba can serve as a gateway for promoting our medicines within the Latin American region.