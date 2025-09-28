Belarus and Kyrgyzstan Signe Roadmap for Cooperation through 2030

Kyrgyzstan has expressed interest in establishing assembly production of Belarusian agricultural machinery, stated Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, during a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

As part of the official visit by the Kyrgyz delegation to Belarus, a bilateral meeting on sectoral cooperation was held at the Government House.

The Council of Ministers concluded a bilateral meeting between the heads of the governments of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan. The discussion focused on promising areas of collaboration, emphasizing bilateral trade and humanitarian cooperation. Such a high-level visit had not taken place since 2001.

The upward trend in supplies from both sides is expected to continue through 2025. Accelerating this pace remains the primary goal of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, overseen by vice-premiers.

Currently, over 50 international agreements have been concluded between Bishkek and Minsk. Today’s bilateral track, culminating in the signing of a comprehensive package of documents, has given renewed momentum to their cooperation.

The discussions also covered logistics organization of supplies, implementation of investment projects, effective tools for expanding business cooperation, and the opening of new manufacturing facilities in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus:

"The Belarusian side proposed cooperation in the supply of Belarusian agricultural, communal, and quarrying equipment, as well as the development of industrial cooperation and the operation of assembly plants, elevator equipment, and transformers in Kyrgyzstan. We agreed to collaborate in agriculture, particularly in livestock and veterinary sectors, as well as in food supplies. Special attention was given to environmental issues, including projects for processing solid household waste using Belarusian technologies. Belarusian participation in infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan was also discussed. The negotiations touched on cooperation in healthcare, culture, sports, and tourism. We paid particular attention to interregional collaboration."

Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers:

"Kyrgyzstan and Belarus share close cultural ties, a common history, and friendly relations. I am confident that, through joint efforts, we will swiftly turn our agreements into tangible projects. I look forward to witnessing the first results of our collaboration in the near future. I would like to once again thank our Belarusian partners for their warm reception and fruitful cooperation. It is with great pleasure that I invite my dear friend, the Prime Minister of Belarus, respected Alexander Genrikhovich Turchin, to visit Kyrgyzstan soon with a reciprocal visit."

The negotiations were held in both narrow and expanded formats. A roadmap for economic cooperation until 2030 was signed, along with several sectoral memoranda. Key areas include digital development, strengthening regional security, legal cooperation, healthcare, and environmental protection.