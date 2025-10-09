"Trump's Motivation - Winning the Nobel Prize." Expert Kargin on Conflict in Middle East

"One must also understand that his motivation has a dubious nature. It's a certain fixation on winning the Nobel Prize. Trump is actually quite a peculiar person. I think that's understandable. However, if he's interested in something, he tries to achieve it. In this case, his interest is winning the prize. And then, of course, there are intermediaries—Qatar, for example. They also played a role. And there's also Israel's desire to return the hostages, for example, since the hostage issue is a very sensitive one in Israeli society; there are constant huge rallies there to get the hostages back, and so on."