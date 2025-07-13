3.74 BYN
Belarus and UAE Ready to Implement New Projects
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus and the United Arab Emirates are ready to implement new projects in various fields.
Our country's Ambassador to the UAE Igor Bely presented his credentials to President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the ceremony, a brief conversation took place where the friendly and trusting nature of relations with our country was emphasized. They also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts, current situation in the region and the expansion of trade and economic ties.