Belarus and Zimbabwe intend to develop security cooperation

The main topic of the talks was the elaboration of promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of security. The parties noted the positive dynamics of cooperation between the two countries. In addition, Aleksandr Volfovich and Lovemore Matuke expressed concern about the growing challenges and threats in international and regional security. Belarus and Zimbabwe also reaffirmed their commitment to the principle of universal, equal and indivisible security on the basis of mutual trust and respect, taking into account each other's interests.