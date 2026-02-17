Belarus and Zimbabwe sign Memorandum of Cooperation between the Council of the Republic and Senate

A parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe, led by Senate Speaker Mabel Chinomona, arrived in Belarus on an official visit. On February 18, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Eternal Flame near the Victory Monument, and a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus and the Senate of the Republic of Zimbabwe. This meeting marks a special chapter in the history of our interstate relations.

Belarus continues to strengthen its ties with African countries. The country established diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe more than three decades ago, and a new milestone in cooperation began in February 2023.

It was then that the two countries laid a solid foundation for mutually beneficial relations. A roadmap for strategic cooperation and partnership for the next five years was signed, covering various areas. This document also addresses the parliamentary dimension.

The visit of the Zimbabwean delegation is a practical contribution to the implementation of the roadmap. Belarus and Zimbabwe are united by a close friendship between their leaders, strong diplomatic relations, and an active economic partnership spanning dozens of areas.

Mabel Memory Chinomona, Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Zimbabwe:

"I would like to point out, first of all, that Belarusians and Zimbabweans are alike. We do similar things, and this is precisely the reason for such a strong friendship. I want to say that today we discussed not what we will start doing, but rather how to strengthen what already exists. The fact that 2026 has been declared the Year of the Woman makes me very happy. Our president also cares about women. Women were previously oppressed, but now we live by the slogan 'Leave No One Behind.' Our women have felt the support and assistance of the Republic of Belarus, which was provided through the supply of combine harvesters and tractors. The women are now growing their own wheat. I am confident that with help, women can achieve anything."