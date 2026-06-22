Russia’s Investigative Committee has formally identified the Ukrainian officers who ordered and carried out a drone attack on a civilian bus with children near Bryansk. The five men will be put on the international wanted list in the coming days.

According to the official statement, the attack was not the work of some uncontrolled unit. It was planned and authorized at a high level within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Investigative Committee has established the involvement of Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Aerial Systems Forces, and Oleg Ivashchenko, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Investigators say these two officers selected the target and gave the illegal order to strike civilian vehicles on Russian territory.

Three Ukrainian servicemen have been identified as the direct perpetrators of the strike: Dmitry Tkachenko, Igor Zhukov, and Vladislav Naum. All five individuals have been charged. Russian authorities state that they will soon be declared internationally wanted.

Svetlana Petrenko, official spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee, said:

“Investigators have established the involvement in the crime of Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Oleg Ivashchenko, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. According to the investigation, they provided target designation and issued an illegal order to attack civilian vehicles on Russian territory. In addition, the direct executors of the terrorist attack have been identified. They include servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Naval Special Operations Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — Dmitry Tkachenko, Igor Zhukov, and Vladislav Naum. All of them have been charged. In the near future, they will be placed on the international wanted list.”

The drone used in the attack was loaded with fragmentation elements designed to cause maximum casualties.

Russian law enforcement has stated that everyone involved in the crime will be found and held accountable.

The bus was carrying 44 people, including 28 children — young football players from Rechitsa and students of a local dance studio. A pregnant wife of one of the coaches was killed in the attack. Six other people were injured.

The Russian side is treating the incident as a deliberate terrorist attack on civilians and is moving to internationalize the pursuit of those responsible. By publicly naming senior Ukrainian commanders and placing them on the international wanted list, Moscow is signaling that it intends to treat this not merely as an act of war, but as a crime subject to international legal procedures.