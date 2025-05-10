Broadening horizons for fruitful and multifaceted partnerships. In the context of the transformation of the global order, Belarus continues to strengthen its foreign policy and foreign economic cooperation.

Our technologies and innovative approaches are of interest to Asian and African countries. Minsk’s approach is highly valued: no colonial ambitions, only mutually beneficial cooperation. Today, delegations from Zimbabwe and Vietnam have arrived in Belarus.

Despite geographical distance and Western sanctions policies, Belarus’s trade and economic relations with friendly states continue to demonstrate resilience. The country’s focus on cooperation with distant countries predates the current geopolitical turbulence. But this is a real example of how restrictions have served as an additional trigger for discovering new growth opportunities.

Vasily Koltashov, economist and director of the Institute of the New Society (Russia):

"Vietnam and Zimbabwe are becoming new partners of the Republic of Belarus at a time when the world is changing, and when the economic blockade organized by the West continues to exist. The West would like to destroy Belarus’s economy, just as it would like to see obedience from Vietnam and Zimbabwe. They want these countries to supply resources at minimal prices and essentially be in a new colonial status."

According to the expert, Belarus seeks to offer these countries, along with Russia, a new format of cooperation: one that involves less purchasing from the West, selling what they want to buy there, and actively developing trade between each other, including tourism. "Especially Vietnam, which is much more developed in tourism, more familiar, and more pleasant, particularly during certain seasons," he noted.

On January 30, an agreement came into force between Minsk and Hanoi on mutual visa abolition for holders of national passports. Citizens of both countries can stay in each other’s territories without visas for up to 30 days. The total stay should not exceed 90 days within a calendar year. Cooperation is also actively developing in other areas. Over the more than 30 years since diplomatic relations were established, the sides have made significant progress, establishing stable political contacts characterized by high respect and trust. High-level dialogue is maintained. During this period, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has visited Vietnam three times with official visits.

In December 2015, Alexander Lukashenko said in Vietnam:

"Vietnam is our strategic partner. We are steadily increasing our cooperation. We reaffirm that Vietnam is our most reliable friend in Southeast Asia, if you will — a launchpad from which we are ready to cooperate with other countries."

President Lukashenko awarded the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Order of Friendship of Peoples. The corresponding decree was signed on May 7. This award was given to To Lam for his significant contribution to the development and strengthening of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Belarus and Vietnam. Today, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam is in Belarus on a state visit. The Sunday program was busy: laying a wreath at the Victory Monument, meeting with veterans of the Vietnam War and the Belarus-Vietnam Friendship Society, and visiting the National Academic Bolshoi Theater of Opera and Ballet. Tomorrow, in Minsk, at the Palace of Independence, Alexander Lukashenko and To Lam will hold negotiations in narrow and expanded formats. It is planned that the discussion will focus on developing strategic cooperation in key areas of economy, politics, and humanitarian affairs.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Zimbabwe has arrived in Belarus on a working visit.

During a meeting with the delegation of the Pan-African Parliament in January 2025, the Belarusian President reaffirmed Minsk’s readiness to develop relations with African countries and asked to pass some greetings to Zimbabwe’s leader.

"This is the first visit of such a high-level delegation from the Pan-African Parliament to our country. I must admit I have been following the development of relations between our parliaments for a long time. I should note that under your chairmanship, Mr. Charumbira, cooperation has become more active. I am not surprised that we have made progress in establishing collaboration. After all, you, Mr. Chairman, are Zimbabwean, and therefore a representative of a very friendly country to us. Please, upon your return, convey my warmest regards to my friend, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe. We look forward to his visit to Minsk — this year. If you come with him, we will also be glad," — said the Belarusian President.

In April, a Belarusian delegation visited Zimbabwe on a working trip, during which President Mnangagwa received a personal letter from Belarus’s President with an official invitation to visit Belarus in May. As we see, the offer was accepted. Today, Zimbabwe's leader has arrived in Belarus. As a traditional accessory, Mnangagwa’s long scarf, decorated with green, yellow, white, red, and black inserts, complemented his image. Our cooperation with Zimbabwe can confidently be called exemplary. In March 2023, the embassy of Zimbabwe was opened in Minsk. A significant outcome of this April’s meeting was the signing of two international documents: an agreement on the production, assembly, and sale of buses in Zimbabwe, and a contract for the supply of Belarusian bus components to the country. The African side is also interested in Belarusian household appliances, light industry products, and cosmetics for the hotel industry.

Alexander Kargin, orientalist and Americanist political scientist:

"Belarus trades with very different partners, especially with Africa and Asia. In my opinion, the case of Zimbabwe stands out. We remember how President Lukashenko visited this country in 2023. After that, some very reasonable documents were signed, such as the supply of various tractors and agricultural machinery. If I’m not mistaken, about two thousand units have already been delivered so far. At the same time, the African markets and Zimbabwe have opened up for Belarus. This is a very smart and correct step, allowing Belarus to enter the African continent through soft power. Africa, like Asia, in both economic and political terms, is, if not the future of the world, then a very important region that will grow, develop, and where active participation is crucial."