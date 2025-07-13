3.74 BYN
Belarus' Foreign Minister to Make Working Visits to China, Thailand and Laos
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry will make working visits to China, Thailand and Laos. According to the press service of the department, the minister will take part in the Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council in Tianjin. This is the first participation of Belarus in the SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting as a full member of the organization.
In Thailand, Maxim Ryzhenkov will hold talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and meet with representatives of the country's political establishment. In Laos, meetings with top officials and extended talks with the head of the Foreign Ministry are also planned.