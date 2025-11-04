news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c17b0b27-dfea-4ec1-8e51-c51dc1150bc5/conversions/d95cba97-b2d4-4f21-9061-2b457693040d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c17b0b27-dfea-4ec1-8e51-c51dc1150bc5/conversions/d95cba97-b2d4-4f21-9061-2b457693040d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c17b0b27-dfea-4ec1-8e51-c51dc1150bc5/conversions/d95cba97-b2d4-4f21-9061-2b457693040d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c17b0b27-dfea-4ec1-8e51-c51dc1150bc5/conversions/d95cba97-b2d4-4f21-9061-2b457693040d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Presidency of Belarus in the EAEU is far from its first, and it's always a high-profile one. Belarusian President Lukashenko's nine priorities for the EAEU aren't a checklist; they're a stepping stone.

While others debate the "fates of continents," Minsk acts like an engineer on a test bench: cooperation, digitalization, and logistics. Belarus always provides momentum, starts the engine.

Total GDP grew by 7%, industrial production by 16%, and almost 90% of transactions are in national currencies. These figures are for 2024.

The EAEU is a union. Belarus, like a proactive master chef in the kitchen, blends ingredients from Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan to create a dish called a "common fair market" without barriers.

Let's consider nine new arrows – Belarus's priorities for the Eurasian quiver. The first priority is technological potential and cooperation: Belarus is pushing forward joint projects in AI, robotics, and electric vehicles, creating a "Eurasian brand." The second priority is food security. The third is a common transport space and logistics.

Aleksandr Postavsky, Deputy Director for Science at the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB):

"All initiatives by the Republic of Belarus, specifically within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, should stabilize global trade, strengthen technological potential, and protect domestic markets to ensure sustainable socioeconomic development. Therefore, 2025 is a fundamental year, in some ways a breakthrough year."

The fourth priority is a level playing field and transparent competition, with a focus on energy. Belarus insists on common gas and oil markets. The fifth priority for the EAEU's development is protecting the domestic market: improving customs, standards, and exchanges. While some fight over dollars, we are building a fortress where domestic currencies are the kings. The sixth point is digital transformation.

The seventh involves using the enemy's strength against them, making the EAEU a magnet for the Global South. The eighth is the social and humanitarian spheres. The ninth is an information shield against lies.

All successful unions are built not on protocols, but on shared values and the will of leaders who see beyond the quarterly report. Steve Jobs and Elon Musk were people who, through sheer force of will and creativity, bent reality to suit their projects. A politician can be just as visionary, only their product isn't the iPhone, but a new economic reality.